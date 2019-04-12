Quantcast
Round Up 4.12.19

April 12, 2019

Yardi Systems, Inc. leased 5,563 square feet of office space at 868 E Riverside Drive in Eagle.  Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Tom Bob of Eagle River Development represented the landlord. Functional Medicine of Idaho PC has leased 2,379 square feet of space at 745 S. Progress, Suites 130 & 140, in ...

