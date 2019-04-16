Boise gets age-friendly status

Boise city leaders recently launched a focused effort to create a livable community for people as they age.

Boise has joined AARP’s network of age-friendly communities, and is the first city in Idaho to become a member of the nationwide initiative.

“This distinction is a direct reflection of our mission to make Boise the most livable city in the country,” said Mayor David Bieter in a statement. “We’re excited to continue providing important programming and recreational opportunities for all residents, including those who visit the Dick Eardley Senior Center managed by Boise Parks and Recreation.”

AARP’s Age-Friendly Communities target improvements city-wide that influence the health, wellness and quality of life of older adults including:

Accessible outdoor spaces and buildings for recreation.

Safe and affordable modes of transportation (private and public transit).

A range of housing options for older residents, home-modification programs.

Social participation through access to leisure and cultural activities.

Programs that promote ethnic and cultural diversity.

Access to technology that helps older people connect to community.

Access to homecare services, health clinics and wellness.

Age-friendly is a worldwide movement that was formalized by the World Health Organization in 2006. The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities was launched in 2012 to support the effort in this country. To date, 336 U.S. communities and three states have committed to becoming age-friendly.