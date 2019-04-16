Boise gets age-friendly status

Boise city leaders recently launched a focused effort to create a livable community for people as they age.
Boise has joined AARP’s network of age-friendly communities, and is the first city in Idaho to become a member of the nationwide initiative.
“This distinction is a direct reflection of our mission to make Boise the most livable city in the country,” said Mayor David Bieter in a statement. “We’re excited to continue providing important programming and recreational opportunities for all residents, including those who visit the Dick Eardley Senior Center managed by Boise Parks and Recreation.”
AARP’s Age-Friendly Communities target improvements city-wide that influence the health, wellness and quality of life of older adults including:
- Accessible outdoor spaces and buildings for recreation.
- Safe and affordable modes of transportation (private and public transit).
- A range of housing options for older residents, home-modification programs.
- Social participation through access to leisure and cultural activities.
- Programs that promote ethnic and cultural diversity.
- Access to technology that helps older people connect to community.
- Access to homecare services, health clinics and wellness.
Age-friendly is a worldwide movement that was formalized by the World Health Organization in 2006. The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities was launched in 2012 to support the effort in this country. To date, 336 U.S. communities and three states have committed to becoming age-friendly.