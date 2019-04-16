Brian Dale named state director for HUD

Brian Dale has been named state director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Idaho. He has served as senior management analyst with HUD for 20 years. Prior to joining HUD, Dale served for three years as director of the Utah Statewide Independent Living Council and served on the staff of the Missouri Governor’s Council on Disability. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Westminster College and a certification as a community developer by the Northwest Community Development Institute.