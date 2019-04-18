Andrew Alder, Lane Chitwood join Parsons Behle & Latimer

Andrew Alder has joined Parsons Behle & Latimer as an associate attorney, focusing his practice in health care law. Alder has experience in general civil litigation in a variety of areas including local government and municipality law, civil rights actions, employment law, trademark infringement, premises liability and personal injury. Alder previously worked at a litigation firm in Virginia.

Lane Chitwood, a registered patent attorney, has joined Parsons Behle & Latimer’s intellectual property and corporate transactions practice group. Chitwood is experienced in tech development, services and license agreements, M&A, standard setting organizations and trademark portfolio management. He previously served as in-house counsel to a Fortune 500 semiconductor company.