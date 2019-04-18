Quantcast
Most of Idaho is growing, census says (access required)

Most of Idaho is growing, census says (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 18, 2019 0

There’s finally a list where the Treasure Valley didn’t rank first, but even No. 8 is pretty good. That's the ranking the area reached in percentage metropolitan growth from 2017 to 2018, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Boise metropolitan statistical area (MSA), which includes Meridian and Nampa, grew from 710,080 ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

