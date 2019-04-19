Quantcast
Round Up 4.19.19

April 19, 2019

Mindful Lash and Beauty leased 256 square feet of retail space at 1st Marketplace, Suite 309, in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Idaho Base LLC purchased 4,560 square feet of retail space at 202 E. Grove Ave. in Parma. Brook Blakeslee and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International facilitated the ...

