For the second consecutive year, Chartwells Higher Education at Idaho State University has boxed up hundreds of pounds of food donated by General Mills and the nonprofit organization MATTER to fill the shelves of Benny’s Pantry.

The campus pantry offers emergency food assistance to the ISU community, particularly students experiencing food insecurity.

Chartwells employees and ISU volunteers divided the donated items into several hundred boxes of food for Benny’s Pantry patrons Mar. 28.