Darren Board promoted to senior relationship manager, commercial banking at KeyBank

By: IBR Staff April 25, 2019 0

Darren Board has been promoted to senior relationship manager and senior vice president of commercial banking at KeyBank Idaho. He has 26 years of experience in the finance industry and has served in commercial banking and credit positions in several companies, including First Interstate Bank of Oregon, Bank of the Northwest, Idaho Independent Bank, Mountain West Bank and EndeCore Capital. For the past eight years, Board managed relationships and business development at KeyBank as a vice president.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and a master’s degree from Willamette University’s Atkinson Graduate School of Management.

