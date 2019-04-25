Suburban apartments boom across Treasure Valley

A peculiar thing happened as newcomers fled to Boise’s suburbs seeking to escape urban cores filled with apartments: Those suburbs started getting apartments themselves.

Last year, just one of every five new multifamily units in the Treasure Valley was built in Boise, according to COMPASS, the regional planning agency. “Over the past five years we have seen more multifamily units permitted than ever before,” said Carl Miller, COMPASS’s principal planner.

In 2018, Meridian alone issued permits for 1,303 multifamily units — twice as many as Boise did. But lest you think the suburban apartment market is a balloon that may pop, developers say not to worry. The Treasure Valley has long had fewer apartments than average for areas its size, and no end to its population growth is in sight.

Rising rents keep attracting developers. Apartment List, a national listing service, says the median cost of a two-bedroom rental in the Boise area is now $910 per month, and an earner must make $18 an hour to afford it. Another service, Apartmentguide.com, pegs the two-bedroom median at $1,344 per month.

“Meridian is a self-sufficient community now, where it used to be a bedroom community, so you would expect to see a wider variety of housing options,” said David Turnbull, the president of Boise’s Brighton Corp. His firm scooped up hundreds of acres of land around Meridian and Boise during the Great Recession and has been developing them into housing ever since.

The recession and the runup in home prices since have kept many millennials and others out of homeownership and in rentals. From 1993 to 2007, the number of renters in the U.S. hovered around 35 million, according to the Pew Research Center. But from 2007 to 2016, that number grew by more than 8 million as the number of homeowners stayed steady.

“Apartments have more flexibility than making a big purchase on a home,” said Daniel Turnbull, son of David Turnbull and a principal at Brighton Corp. “Making a big purchase on a home doesn’t have that same appeal that it used to.”

While the latest Census data suggests that the decade-long decline in homeownership rates may be reversing, developers don’t see the demand for multifamily housing falling in Boise’s suburbs anytime soon.

As suburban populations grow and they recruit more employers, apartments follow. “People want to live closer to where their jobs are,” Turnbull said.

Listen to developers talk about what their customers want in these new apartments and they’ll assemble roughly the same list of amenities: within walking distance to retail, easy access to public transportation and close to their jobs — in a sense, a small urban enclave within the suburbs.

To call them urban, though, might be a stretch for Boiseans.

Suburban apartment developers face the challenge of creating density and walkability from scratch. The apartments are islands in seas of parking lots. Walking distance to retail might mean having to cross a busy thoroughfare.