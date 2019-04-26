Quantcast
Round Up 4.26.19

April 26, 2019

Smart Parts Inc. purchased 1.47 acres at 14987 Sunny Slope Road in Caldwell. Anmol Rattan of NAI Select represented the landlord. Tom Higgins of Capital Group represented the buyer. Capital City Auto Boise renewed its lease of 1,577 square feet at 1784 S. Broadway in Boise. NAI Select facilitated the transaction. Crumbl Cookies leased 1,910 square feet of ...

