St. Luke's named a top health system (access required)

St. Luke's named a top health system

By: Steve Sinovic April 26, 2019 0

St. Luke’s Health System has been named among the top 15 in the country by an industry analyst. IBM Watson Health published its annual list April 22 based on information gathered from publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data. The milestone marks the sixth year in a row that St. Luke’s, a health system for just 13 years, ...

