Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / BSU set to unveil its Center for the Visual Arts this fall (access required)

BSU set to unveil its Center for the Visual Arts this fall (access required)

By: Mary Ann Reuter April 29, 2019 0

The flagship in a sea of red brick buildings, the new Center for the Visual Arts at Boise State University (BSU) is nearing completion. Construction began two years ago and the building is scheduled to be finished this spring and opened to students and the community by fall semester. The fine arts center joins a fleet ...

About Mary Ann Reuter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo