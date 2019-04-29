Jacquelyn Hanners joins the City Club of Boise’s board of directors

Jacquelyn Hanners has joined the City Club of Boise’s board of directors. Hanners is a marketing strategist for PacificSource Health Plans and has been with PacificSource since 2010. She has served on multiple internal committees and acted in an advisory position for the Healthy Communities Giving Program, an employee-led committee that funds nonprofits. In 2018, she chaired that year’s Charity of Choice program. For the past four years, Hanners has been a member of the Idaho Contribution Managers.