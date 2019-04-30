Quantcast
Costco gets thumbs up for new Idaho Falls store (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic April 30, 2019 0

Idaho Falls residents clamoring for a Costco store have finally gotten their wish. A 150,000-square-foot Costco and a 15-30 pump fueling station were approved by the city of Idaho Falls on April 25, according to a news release. The City Council unanimously approved plans under the city’s economic development incentive program to build the big-box retail facility ...

