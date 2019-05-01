Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Ali Rabe named executive director of the Jesse Tree

Ali Rabe named executive director of the Jesse Tree

By: IBR Staff May 1, 2019 0

Ali Rabe has been named executive director of the Jesse Tree, a nonprofit working to prevent eviction and homelessness in Ada and Canyon Counties. Prior to joining Jesse Tree, Rabe was a staff attorney at HomeBase in San Francisco.

In 2012, she received the Boren Fellowship, through which she supported indigenous communities in rural Cambodia. From there, she moved to Sierra Leone to do the same work with an international nonprofit. She also spent some years working for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as an adjudicator.

She is a graduate of the College of Idaho and holds a Juris Doctor degree from William & Mary Law School.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo