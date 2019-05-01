Amazon expands Denver Tech Hub, adds to its $1.5 billion investment in Colorado

Amazon has announced an expansion of its Denver Tech Hub and plans to create 400 new high-tech jobs in fields including software and hardware engineering, cloud computing, and advertising.

To accommodate this job creation, Amazon will open a new office in downtown Denver – joining the company’s Boulder office, which opened last fall – and allowing the company to more than double its tech workforce in the Denver area. Together with its customer fulfillment and retail facilities, the company has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs in Colorado.

“We’re excited to continue to grow and invest in the Denver area,” said Dave Wood, site lead for Amazon’s Denver Tech Hub. “Our new office will offer our teams the convenience of a downtown location with an array of outdoor adventures just up the road.”

“I’m so excited that Amazon is adding 400 more jobs in Colorado. We have a terrific workforce that continues to attract the ideas and businesses that thrive in a knowledge-based economy and we are a great place to do business,” said Jared Polis, Colorado’s governor. “Amazon’s current Colorado presence spans from distribution centers to robotics, corporate and operations. It’s wonderful to see their continued investment in our community.”

“Amazon’s continued growth in Metro Denver highlight the value in our investments in place-making, talent development and global connectivity,” said Sam Bailey, vice president, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. “We are thrilled to partner with Amazon on this significant opportunity for our community.”

Amazon has more than 350 employees in the Denver area building new products and services for the company’s retail and advertising businesses, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon’s new 98,000-square-foot office will be located in Invesco’s 1515 Wynkoop LEED® Platinum building in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood. Amazon’s Denver Tech Hub is one of the company’s 17 North American Tech Hubs – a network of development centers in addition to Amazon’s Seattle and Arlington headquarters. Together, these Hubs have more than 20,000 employees.

Amazon has invested over $1.5 billion in Colorado over the last three years, including infrastructure, compensation and Whole Foods Market. The company estimates that these direct investments in the state contributed more than $1 billion to Colorado’s economy (2016-2018) and generated over 8,000 indirect jobs, 3,700 of them created by Amazon’s direct suppliers. There are also more than 45,000 authors, developers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Colorado growing their businesses with Amazon.

Over the past seven years, the company has invested more than $160 billion in the U.S., including corporate offices, development and research centers, fulfillment infrastructure and compensation to its employees.