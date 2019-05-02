Madeline Connaughton, Frankwin Hooglander join, Derek Williams promoted at TitleOne

Madeline Connaughton has joined TitleOne as a delivery specialist in the company’s Idaho Falls office. She has eight years of customer service experience. Connaughton holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing and business management from Idaho State University.

Frankwin Hooglander has joined TitleOne as a web developer out of the company’s Boise office. He has been in the IT field for over 20 years with specific experience with databases, software development and web development.

Derek Williams of TitleOne has been promoted to office administrator in the company’s Eagle office. He has been a delivery specialist for three years with TitleOne and has 20 years of customer service experience in the title and escrow and retail industries.