Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Winemaker has grape expectations with expansion (access required)

Winemaker has grape expectations with expansion (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 2, 2019 0

Wright Bros. The Building Company sure is versatile. The firm had three projects selected as finalists for the Idaho Business Review’s 2018 Top Project Awards: a school, an apartment building and a waste water treatment facility. Now its crews are taking on a new challenge: building a $4 million custom wine processing facility and event venue. “We are ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo