Bryan Martin has joined T-O as transportation services manager in the Meridian office. Martin started with T-O in 1999 as a staff engineer in the transportation group designing multiple transportation projects for ITD and LHTAC. He progressed to be a project manager, and in 2005 transitioned into being a land development project manager. In 2009, Martin went to work for ITD Headquarters. In 2016, he took a position with LHTAC as a federal aid project manager.