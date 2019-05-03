Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho entrepreneurs get practice pitching their wares (access required)

Idaho entrepreneurs get practice pitching their wares (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 3, 2019 0

Four nascent Idaho companies got the opportunity to practice pitching themselves to people who might actually give them money someday. The Deal Forum is held several times a year by venturecapital.org, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit venture accelerator, based in Idaho at Boise State University. The organization’s Cooperative Venturing live pitch events feature entrepreneurs seeking capital ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo