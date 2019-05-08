Quantcast
Boise among Forbes’ best places to retire (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 8, 2019 0

People looking to put down roots in their Golden Years might want to consider the City of Trees. Forbes Magazine's new ranking of Best Places to Retire in 2019 notes that Boise “offers both affordability and a high quality of life,” earning it a spot on the list of the top 25 locales in the U.S. ...

