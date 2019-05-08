Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Emmett adds to fiber optic network

Emmett adds to fiber optic network

By: Sharon Fisher May 8, 2019 0

photo of mike knittel

Emmett system administrator Mike Knittel surveys his domain. Photo by Sharon Fisher.

Emmett is continuing to add fiber optic cabling to its city-owned network, and is starting to foresee the time when all city offices and resources are hooked up.

At that point, the city can start thinking about how to provide broadband internet services to businesses, said Mike Knittel, systems administrator. Once the fiber optic cabling is extended into the community, the city will be able to use the technology to recruit tech businesses.

Fiber optic cable can support much faster internet than can other types of connections. Idaho, particularly in its rural areas, currently ranks close to the bottom of the U.S. in terms of internet speed.

Now in its third year of installing fiber optic cabling, the city of less than 10,000 continues to serve as a model to others. Funding comes from a combination of city funds and grants, Knittel said.

In the meantime, the city is taking advantage of the bandwidth by providing new city services, such as mapping all the graves in the city-owned cemetery and providing online access to them, allowing people who are coming to visit departed loved ones to find them more easily.

In another example, Emmett’s city park, the home of the city’s famous cherry festival, offers free wifi.

One advantage the city has had is an informal “dig once” policy that installs cabling in conduit whenever a street is opened up for road restoration or water main repair.

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo