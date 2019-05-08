Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Idaho Central Credit Union buys property in Pocatello’s Northgate development (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 8, 2019 0

Idaho Central Credit Union has bought property in a planned Pocatello-area development, but doesn’t have specific plans for the property yet. “The property is 1.58 acres,” said Laura Smith, director of public relations for the Chubbuck-based credit union, the largest in Idaho. “We have no development plans for it at present.” She was not able to reveal ...

