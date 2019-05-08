Quantcast
Manufacturer unveils expansion; plans more jobs to Mountain Home (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 8, 2019 0

Inventive LLC, a Mountain Home-based manufacturer of towing truck products, cargo racks and windshields for off-road vehicles and fishing gear, will expand its operations, creating up to 50 new jobs by 2021. The company will invest a projected $14 million in a new facility on Industrial Way, according to a company spokeswoman. “We have just really maximized ...

