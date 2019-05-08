Matt Sandberg named publisher of Twin Falls newspaper

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has named Matt Sandberg publisher of The Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. He succeeds Kevin Kampman, who left the company in March 2019. Sandberg will also oversee operations of the Elko Daily Free Press in Elko, Nevada.

Sandberg most recently was director of marketing and innovation for Swift Communications in Frisco, Colorado. He served as publisher of the Summit Daily News and Ski Hi News in Frisco from 2010 to 2016. His career also includes director of sales for the Vail Daily and Summit Daily News in Vail, Colorado. He began his career in publishing as a sales consultant with the Summit Daily News in 2003.

Sandberg is a youth literacy advocate and supporter of youth journalism programs. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Visual Communications from Westwood College.