Decommissioned Eastern Idaho nuclear reactor opens for tours

Decommissioned Eastern Idaho nuclear reactor opens for tours

By: The Associated Press May 20, 2019 0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Laboratory’s Experimental Breeder Reactor-I will open for tours on Friday.

The site designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1966 is now a museum that draws about 10,000 visitors a year.

The nuclear reactor was completed in 1951 and later that year lit four lightbulbs, proving that nuclear power could produce usable amounts of electricity.

The reactor operated until 1963 and was decommissioned in 1964.

Starting Friday, it will be open for guided and self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week through Sept. 2.

