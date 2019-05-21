Anthony Shallat joins Fisher & Hudson as Of Counsel attorney

Anthony Shallat has joined Fisher & Hudson as an Of Counsel attorney. His practice focuses primarily on real estate and commercial litigation. Previously, he served as a political staffer for a U.S. Congressman and as a policy associate for a Washington, D.C.-based political consulting firm. He serves currently as a commissioner on the City of Boise’s Historic Preservation Commission.

Shallat holds a degree in political science from University of San Diego and a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.