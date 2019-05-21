Quantcast
City of Nampa receives PISCES Award from EPA

May 21, 2019

(l-r) Gary Carroll and Mary Anna Peavey of Idaho DEQ, Jim Werntz of US EPA – Idaho Operations, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Tom Points, Andy Zimmerman and Nate Runyan of City of Nampa. Photo courtesy of City of Nampa.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Idaho Operations Director Jim Werntz presented the PISCES Award to the City of Nampa for dedication to clean water infrastructure at a ceremony May 20 at Nampa’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Nampa received $17 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to help pay for upgrades related to Phase I of the project. Nampa was recognized for its commitment to address wastewater quality needs, which align with required upgrades to discharged wastewater quality standards, as well as expansion to meet growing population needs.

Nampa has also been awarded up to $165 million through the CWSRF to complete remaining improvements to meet regulatory requirements. The loan was approved by Nampa residents through a sewer revenue bond vote in May 2018.

