Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Health care administrator opens call center in Boise (access required)

Health care administrator opens call center in Boise (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 21, 2019 0

A Maryland-based administrator of consumer-directed health care savings accounts has officially opened its Boise call center and is looking to hire up to 60 new employees. ConnectYourCare hosted an open house and tour of the facility at 6074 Discovery Way on May 15, an event that drew Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo