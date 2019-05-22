Quantcast
Boise State arena is going that extra mile with new name (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 22, 2019 0

The era of the 15-year Taco Ball Arena will end soon and a new name will be hoisted in its place: The ExtraMile Arena. Boise State University on May 22 said it has a deal with ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC to rebrand the facility, the school announced in a news release. During the 15-year, $8.4 million agreement ...

