Idaho Technology Council announces leadership changes (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 22, 2019 0

The Idaho Technology Council (ITC), which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, has changed some of its leadership. The organization added Amy Lientz, director of stakeholder & education partnerships for Idaho National Laboratory, and Paris Cole, CEO of Truckstop.com, as co-vice chairs to the Executive Committee. In addition, David Pattee, audit managing director of Deloitte, will join ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

