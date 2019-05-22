Quantcast
POWER Engineers receives national award for Turkish geothermal plant (access required)

POWER Engineers receives national award for Turkish geothermal plant (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 22, 2019 0

An Idaho company has been nationally recognized for its work on a geothermal plant in Turkey. POWER Engineers Inc., based in Hailey, received the American Council of Engineering Companies National Recognition Award on May 7 for its work on Kizildere-3 geothermal plant. The plant, which is owned and operated by the Turkish company Zorlu Enerji, adds ...

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

