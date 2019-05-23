Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher May 23, 2019

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp, a three-branch bank in North Idaho, is opening a fourth branch in Post Falls this summer, funded through a $5 million private placement. The state-chartered bank was founded in 2001 and has assets of $130 million. “95% of our loan portfolio is businesses,” such as constructing buildings and buying equipment, saids CEO Wes Veach. After ...

