Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Meridian legislators warn about Medicaid costs (access required)

Meridian legislators warn about Medicaid costs (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 23, 2019 0

It’s only been a month since the Idaho Legislature adjourned sine die, but Meridian legislators are already looking forward to next year, particularly with respect to Medicaid expansion. A number of West Ada legislators – all Republican, because Meridian has only Republican legislators – appeared on May 21 at a panel convened by the Meridian Chamber ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo