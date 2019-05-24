Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Lawn care startup looks to make some green in Boise (access required)

Lawn care startup looks to make some green in Boise (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 24, 2019 0

An on-demand lawn maintenance business has brought its app to Boise. Inspired by the likes of the Uber ride-sharing app, Lawn Love hopes the same approach will work for those who need their grass mowed, bare lawns sodded, trees trimmed and more. Like Uber, tech startup Lawn Love doesn’t actually do any of the labor. Rather, it’s ...

About Steve Sinovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo