Stephanie Bender-Kitz and Karan Tucker to share executive director position at Jannus, Inc.

Jannus, Inc. has announced that Executive Director Karan Tucker will join with Program Director Stephanie Bender-Kitz to share the executive director role. While Tucker and Bender-Kitz will have a clear division of strategic priority responsibilities, they will be mutually responsible for performance, outcomes and execution of all decisions.

Tucker and Bender-Kitz have a combined 27 years of experience in Jannus.