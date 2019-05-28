Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / McCall gears up to provide broadband internet (access required)

McCall gears up to provide broadband internet (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 28, 2019 0

McCall hopes to become a destination for tech workers, and it is looking to broadband internet to attract them. In response to an economic development summit last fall that found the McCall region had insufficient broadband internet, a regional organization held a meeting that is expected to lead to a feasibility study to improve it. The West ...

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

