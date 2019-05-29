Lindsey Brist joins PayneWest Insurance

Lindsey Brist has joined PayneWest Insurance as a business insurance sales executive on the Boise team. She has 15 years of experience in the financial industry and previously worked as a commercial banker with Wells Fargo. She serves on the board of directors for Fundsy, leads the ambassador programs for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and is the chair for the Wine Women and Shoes event that profits the Idaho Youth Ranch. She also serves on the Leadership Boise Alumni committees for membership and community involvement.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Ashford University.