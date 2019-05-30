Idaho STEM Action Center and Idaho National Laboratory host STEM Day on the Blue

The Boise State Broncos teamed up with the Idaho STEM Action Center and Idaho National Laboratory to host STEM Day on The Blue on May 3. Members of the Broncos’ football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, golf, tennis, and track and field teams joined cheerleaders and Buster Bronco as they coached 260 Treasure Valley and Idaho City elementary school students through hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities. Roughly one in four Boise State student-athletes are STEM majors.