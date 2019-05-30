Meridian Library District receives 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service

The Meridian Library District was awarded the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service by The Institute of Museum and Library Services. The medal recognizes libraries and museums that provide unique programming and service to make a difference in the lives of individuals, families, and communities. The medal will be awarded at a celebration in Washington, D.C. on June 12. The Meridian Library District will also receive a $5,000 grant to enhance programming.
