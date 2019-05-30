Nate Bondelid of Tek-Hut honored as 2019 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year

Nate Bondelid, president of Tek-Hut was honored as the 2019 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Boise office on May 2. Founded in 2001, Tek-Hut specializes in IT solutions for the education industry and local and state governments. The firm is the largest provider of internet service for education in Idaho and works with 72 school districts across the state.