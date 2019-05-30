Nate Bondelid of Tek-Hut honored as 2019 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff May 30, 2019 0

(l-r) Kelly Anderson, Zions Bank Western Idaho director of commercial banking; Shane Hamblin, Zions Bank commercial banking relationship manager; Gary Eisenbraun, SBA Boise district director; Nate Bondelid, Tek-Hut president and Renee Avram, Zions Bank Twin Falls branch manager. Photo courtesy of Zions Bank.

Nate Bondelid, president of Tek-Hut was honored as the 2019 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Boise office on May 2. Founded in 2001, Tek-Hut specializes in IT solutions for the education industry and local and state governments. The firm is the largest provider of internet service for education in Idaho and works with 72 school districts across the state.

