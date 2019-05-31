Quantcast
CBH built momentum in 2018 (access required)

CBH built momentum in 2018 (access required)

By: Steve Sinovic May 31, 2019

Meridian’s CBH Homes is making a significant impression on a list of top U.S. home builders. Builder Magazine, which tracks the industry, ranked CBH as the 37th largest home builder in the United States in 2018, up 16 spots from the year before. No other privately-held Idaho company made the magazine’s 2019 list of the top ...

