Six join TitleOne

Natalie Barton has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise location. She has over four years of customer service experience. Barton holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Moscow.

Mandy Brown has joined TitleOne in the customer service department in the company’s Twin Falls office. She has eight years of customer service experience. Brown is a member of Business Networking International as well as an ambassador for the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. She serves on the board for the Boys & Girls Club annual benefit. Brown attended the College of Southern Idaho.

Debra Emery has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Coeur d’Alene office. She has 15 years of experience in the escrow industry. Emery studied at Spokane Falls Community College.

Jeff Griffin has joined TitleOne as a customer service agent in the company’s Idaho Falls office. He has five years of customer service experience. Griffin has been a real estate assistant for three years and is a newly licensed agent. He is currently studying business analytics at Brigham Young University – Idaho.

Joe Kelley has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Caldwell location. He has over a year of real estate experience. Kelley has a degree in photographic communications.

Sarah Prince has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. She has over five years of customer service experience. Prince holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Boise State University.