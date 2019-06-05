Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Bankers urge Crapo to hold marijuana banking bill hearings (access required)

Bankers urge Crapo to hold marijuana banking bill hearings (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 5, 2019 0

Although marijuana is now legal in a number of states, companies that sell it can’t use banks and credit unions to store funds. Banking association officials from all 50 states – including Idaho – are working to change that by writing to Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, who chairs the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo