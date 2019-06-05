Steve Hannula joins SPF Water Engineering as senior project manager

Steve Hannula has joined SPF Water Engineering in Boise as a senior project manager. Steve has 20 years of water-resource consulting and project management experience. His current role involves communicating with technical experts to develop project strategy, scope, budgets, schedules and contracts, and then help the team bring the project to completion. His specialties include project management, multi-discipline coordination for engineering design projects, water rights, water resource investigations and hydrogeology.

Hannula holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and a Master’s of Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.