Corporate landlords are snatching up entry-level housing in Boise

Charter Pointe was exactly the type of subdivision prospective first-time homebuyer Amanda Cunningham wanted to live in: two-story homes surrounded by farmland with an elementary school close enough for her son to walk to.

“It’s hard to find a home here — I can’t do it,” Cunningham said in an interview.

She can’t actually afford to buy a Charter Pointe house yet. Instead, she rents from the company that owns the home she would like to buy some day: American Homes 4 Rent.

First time home-buyers face growing competition from out-of-state investors and corporate landlords looking to capitalize on Boise’s increasing rents. Those investors are changing traditional residential neighborhoods and aggravating the shortage of homes for beginning homeowners.

In Charter Pointe, 50 of the 1,000 houses are owned by American Homes 4 Rent. But it wasn’t always like that — not before the recession.

Charter Pointe, located off South Maple Grove and West Lake Hazel Roads in unincorporated Ada County, was built by Hubble Homes in 2005. Within five years, the housing market bottomed out, pushing home prices in Boise down by 46%.

The brunt of the housing crisis fell on suburban subdivisions like Charter Pointe. Many of the new homeowners in the neighborhood had bought in 2006, at the peak of the housing bubble. Some later lost their homes to foreclosure.

Into those empty homes stepped a new kind of owner: investors who realized they could make a profit by renting until home prices increased again.

Hundreds of individual investors and companies like American Homes 4 Rent, based in Agora Hills, California, swooped into neighborhoods like Charter Pointe across the country.

American Homes offered cash when few Boiseans could buy. In 2013, it purchased 179 homes throughout the Treasure Valley.

While the country has spent most of the last decade climbing out of the Great Recession, the real estate behemoth never slowed its purchasing streak. Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission show the company owns nearly 500 homes in the Boise area and is continuing to expand its portfolio, mostly in suburban neighborhoods, where rents go for between $1,425 to $1,990 a month.

As property values have surged, American Homes is now building its own homes, including a yet-to-be-built 240-house development in Star. The company is already building homes in Nampa.

American Homes 4 Rent could not be reached for comment, but a Boise commercial real estate agent who helped the company says the company saved homes that could have fallen into disrepair as it worked to meet a need for rental housing.

“What would have happened had those homes simply gone vacant and abandoned?” said John Starr, of Colliers International, in a phone interview.