Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Department of Commerce awards two IGEM grants (access required)

Department of Commerce awards two IGEM grants (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher June 7, 2019 0

The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded two grants, totaling more than a half-million dollars, that will help two Idaho companies bring new technologies to market. The Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) program, through the Department of Commerce, offers grants to Idaho’s three research universities, which partner with local startups. The grants are awarded to the ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo