Local building materials supplier expands

A local building materials supplier has a new design center and showroom in the area.

Johnson Brothers said the new facility is nearly three times the size of the previous space.

The newly renovated building at 2230 S. Cole Road, Suite 130, allows the company to better showcase its extensive product lines, said co-owner Chris Sargis.

Previously, the business, which operates in Idaho Falls and Boise, had 800 square feet of display area at its former site a few blocks away.

“Now we have over 2,000 square feet and it just opens up our ability to show more efficiently and deal with customers,” said Tim Van Zandt, branch manager of Johnson Brothers’ Boise location. “We’ll have interior and exterior doors, as well as windows, hardware, millwork and specialty products readily visible. With trends shifting toward larger doors and windows, our expanded showroom will allow for the latest and greatest to be on display for customers to see and touch.”

Johnson Brothers has been family-owned and operated for nearly 115 years. Some of its offerings include custom windows, doors, cabinetry hardware and millwork, as well as plastic laminate, casework, stair parts and commercial hardware.

Johnson Brothers carries major manufacturers and a broad spectrum of products from the unique and niche. Brands include a range of doors and windows from suppliers such as Andersen, Marvin and Jeld-Wen.

“This move will help Johnson Brothers continue to grow and remain relevant in the Treasure Valley and beyond,” Sargis said. “The local market is still gaining momentum, so we’ve evolved into a true retail location that services both end-users and local contractors alike.”

The company currently has a staff of more than 60 between its Boise and Idaho Falls stores.

Johnson Brothers will be hosting an open house at the new design center and showroom on June 20.