Round Up 6.7.19 (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 7, 2019 0

B.A. Harris LLP leased 4,970 square feet of space at 1290 W. Myrtle St. in Boise.  Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Holt Haga of BVA represented the developer. Armanino LLP leased 6,792 square feet of office space at 225 N. 9th St. in Boise. Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant ...

