Taylor Noble and Andrew Snarr promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

Taylor Noble has been promoted to operations supervisor at the Ammon branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Noble has eight years of banking experience and has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for three years, during which she has held different positions including loan assistant and personal banker. Noble holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California Coast University.

Andrew Snarr has been promoted to personal banker at the Ammon branch. In this position, he will be helping his customers with auto loans, home equity line of credits, credit cards and new accounts. He holds an associate’s degree in business from the College of Southern Idaho.